Thousands of Israelis protest calling for resignation of Netanyahu

(MENAFN) On Saturday, widespread protests took place across Israel, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The accused the of obstructing a cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement with the Gaza Strip, further fueling dissatisfaction among the public. The protests, which involved hundreds of thousands of people, were part of a larger movement demanding early and the resignation of what they described as "the most right-wing government in Israel's history."



The protests were held in various cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beersheba, and West Jerusalem, with the largest demonstration occurring in Tel Aviv near the Defense Ministry. Protesters held up banners, posters, and placards critical of Netanyahu and his government’s actions. The ongoing unrest reflects a growing frustration with the government's handling of the situation in Gaza and its political direction.



At the forefront of the protests was opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who addressed the crowd on Kaplan Street near the Defense Ministry. Lapid vowed to “overthrow” Netanyahu's government through elections, declaring that they would not negotiate with Netanyahu and would continue their efforts to bring about change. He further asserted that Netanyahu’s government was losing public support, adding, "Bibi (Netanyahu) is not actually growing stronger. The people are not on their side."



Lapid’s speech echoed the sentiment of many protesters who believe that Netanyahu’s government is increasingly out of touch with the public and is avoiding elections due to fear of losing power. The protests highlight deep divisions in Israeli society, as citizens continue to demand accountability and a shift in leadership amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

