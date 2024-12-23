Iran’s Bushehr province exports goods valued at over USD8 billion in 8 months

(MENAFN) In the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – November 20), Bushehr province in southwestern Iran exported non-oil goods worth USD8.185 billion, according to an official announcement. Ali Soleymani, a representative from the province’s customs department, revealed that the weight of the exported goods totaled 22.076 million tons. The products, covering 213 types, were sent to 47 countries, highlighting the province's important role in Iran’s non-oil exports.



Nationally, Iran’s non-oil export value increased by 18 percent compared to the same period last year. The total value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached USD38.152 billion, with a total of 103.558 million tons exported. This also marked a 14.66 percent rise in export weight. Meanwhile, Iran imported 24.525 million tons of goods valued at USD45.127 billion during the same period, resulting in a negative trade balance of USD7.0 billion.



China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India were the primary destinations for Iranian exports, accounting for more than 82 percent of both the weight and value of the goods exported. These countries played a significant role in maintaining the demand for Iranian non-oil products.



On the import side, the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, Russia, and India were the main sources of goods entering Iran during the first eight months of the year. Despite the negative trade balance, Iran continues to maintain strong trade relations with these key partners.

MENAFN23122024000045015839ID1109022766