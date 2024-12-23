Whatsapp To End Support For Old Android Phones In 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Meta has announced that it will end support for WhatsApp on older Android starting January 1, 2025.

More specifically, devices running on Android KitKat or older operating systems will no longer be able to run the popular instant messaging app.

While the reason for this change isnt fully clear, its most likely due to hardware limitations of old devices. Android KitKat was released back in 2013, which means devices that run on that operating system will have comparatively weaker hardware.

Meta mentioned that it is discontinuing support for these older devices because they lack the hardware capabilities to support the apps evolving features and functionalities. As WhatsApp continues to add new features, such as AI functionalities, it needs more powerful hardware to ensure a smooth user experience.

Some of the popular phone models that will be affected by this change include Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung Galaxy Note 2, Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini, Motorola Moto G (1st Gen), Motorola Razr HD, and Moto E 2014.

The decision will also affect phone models from HTC, LG, and Sony.

This isnt the first time Meta has announced plans to end support for older devices. A few months ago, the company announced that it would stop supporting iPhones running on iOS older than version 15.1.

The decision to end support for older devices is likely to affect a significant number of users, particularly in developing countries where older phones are still common.