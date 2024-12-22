Fashion Trends In Full Display : The 29Th Fashion Source Shenzhen And SS25 Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week Draw To A Splendid Close

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 23, the 29th Fashion Source

Shenzhen and SS25 Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, hosted by GL Events-Pengcheng and the Shenzhen Clothing Association, concluded at the Shenzhen and Exhibition Center.

Spanning 70,000 square meters, the three-day event featured 1,200+ global exhibitors, 9 themed exhibition areas, 300+ business matchmaking sessions, nearly 30 fashion shows, and 80+ activities, attracting over 50,000 visitors worldwide. Highlights included FS 25-26AW Knitting Trends, FS UrLib Selected, FS Fashion & Sports Trend Zone, Première Vision Trend Area,Première Vision Sustainability Focus Area, and the FS National Heritage Zone, blending creativity, technology, and sustainability into a forward-looking showcase of industry trends.

The Fashion Source China Clothing Supply Chain Summit, themed "BOUNDARYLESS," introduced a dual-track platform with a main summit and the innovative "MulFUN Fab" sub-venue. Over 50 industry leaders delivered 30+ forums on topics including knitwear innovation, sustainable fashion, emerging technology, and heritage craftsmanship, providing key insights into industry innovations.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, celebrated under the theme "Special 'Ten' Moments." The event featured nearly 30 fashion shows and over 150 designer brands, capturing the vibrant spirit of emerging designers from the Greater Bay Area. The exhibition provided a dual feast of visuals and commerce for fashion enthusiasts and buyers, with a bustling atmosphere and full-capacity runway shows. The showcased collections transcended culture, emotion, and art, highlighting the creativity and originality of the designs. One of the highlight was "A Tribute to 100 Years of Fashion – Fashion Illustration and Installation Art Joint Exhibition," featuring over 100 illustrations by Yuan Chunran and an installation by artist Li Dashuai.

For the first time, a "Cloud Runway" enabled live streaming with direct product sales, bridging the gap between fashion showcases and commerce.

As Zhang Xiangquan, General Manager of GL Events-Pengcheng Exhibition, stated, "This event marked a milestone in resource integration, market expansion, and innovation. Looking ahead, we aim to provide a robust platform for enterprises to seize new opportunities."

We look forward to seeing you at our next fashion extravaganza of the clothing supply chain, from March 31 to April 2 next spring!

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED