Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Hold Security-Related Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Visiting Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud held on Sunday official talks with Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

A slew security topics of mutual concern, bilateral relations and how to enhance and develop them, were discussed during, a statement said.

They further focused on a mechanism of coordinating reciprocal efforts to face regional and international challenges in a manner that achieves security and stability in the two sisterly countries, it added.

On the sidelines of the visit, Sheikh Fahad toured and was briefed on the state-of-the-art Riyadh Metro.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah arrived in Riyadh, where he was received, at King Khalid International Airport, by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud and Kuwait's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah. (end)

