Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Hold Security-Related Talks
12/22/2024 3:04:41 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Visiting Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah held on Sunday official talks with Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
A slew security topics of mutual concern, bilateral relations and how to enhance and develop them, were discussed during, a Ministry statement said.
They further focused on a mechanism of coordinating reciprocal efforts to face regional and international challenges in a manner that achieves security and stability in the two sisterly countries, it added.
On the sidelines of the visit, Sheikh Fahad toured and was briefed on the state-of-the-art Riyadh Metro.
Earlier in the day, Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah arrived in Riyadh, where he was received, at King Khalid International Airport, by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud and Kuwait's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah. (end)
