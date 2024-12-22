High Winds Hit UK Christmas Travel Plans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Christmas travellers in the UK faced festive misery on Sunday as high winds forced London's Heathrow Airport to cancel 100 flights.

"Due to strong winds and airspace restrictions, a small number of flights have been cancelled today," the UK's busiest airport said, confirming around 100 flights have been affected.

About 650 flights a day depart from Heathrow, according to the airport's website.

The UK's Met Office said yellow warnings for wind will remain in place until 9.00pm (2100GMT) on Sunday, with gusts of up to 75mph (125kph) forecast.

P&O Ferries also said that journeys between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in southern Scotland had been cancelled until at least 8.00pm (2000GMT), while rail operator ScotRail said it had imposed speed restrictions on some Scottish services.