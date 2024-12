NPM Wins Advertising, PR, Outdoor Agency, And Marketing Campaign Of The Year At The 18Th Stars Of The Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(3rd to the left) Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of NPM Group; and (2nd to the left) Rain Dimalanta, Director of Operations, Sales, and Marketing of NPM Group; during the awarding ceremony of the 18th Stars of the Awards, at the Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi

NPMI received the titles of PR Agency of the Year, Outdoor Agency of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, and Advertising Agency of the Year

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Group (NPM Group)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ● New Perspective Marketing International Inc. (NPMI), the Asia-Pacific arm of New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group), has achieved a monumental milestone by winning four prestigious awards at the 18th Stars of the Industry Awards, held at the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi● NPMI received the titles of PR Agency of the Year, Outdoor Agency of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, and Advertising Agency of the Year, underscoring its leadership in delivering innovative and transformative campaigns across industriesNew Delhi, India – New Perspective Marketing International Inc. (NPMI), the Asia-Pacific arm of New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group), has achieved a monumental milestone by winning four prestigious awards at the 18th Stars of the Industry Awards, held at the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi.NPMI received the titles of Advertising Agency of the Year, PR Agency of the Year, Outdoor Agency of the Year, and Marketing Campaign of the Year, underscoring its leadership in delivering innovative and transformative campaigns across industries.The awards were proudly received by Vince Ang, NPM Group's Chief Operating Officer, and Rain Dimalanta, NPM Director of Operations, Sales, and Marketing, on behalf of the agency.Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, expressed heartfelt gratitude in response to the recognition, stating:"We are deeply grateful to the awards committee for recognizing the impactful campaigns of NPM Group overall, and NPMI in particular. I wholeheartedly congratulate the team on winning these four major awards-I am so proud of you all. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to our clients and partners for their trust and support. It is their confidence that enables us to deliver projects with meaningful results. Through the power of storytelling, we are honored to make the world a better place, one story, one brand at a time.”A Global Leader in Marketing ExcellenceSpecializing in trade promotion, FMCG, tourism destination management, and investment promotion, New Perspective Marketing International Inc. has become one of the preferred and go-to marketing, PR, advertising, and media agencies serving international Philippine brands and government agencies.The awards recognize NPMI's ability to blend cultural insight with creative excellence, crafting campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences while delivering measurable results.Award-Winning Highlights1.Marketing Campaign of the YearNPMI's award-winning campaigns inspire and engage, blending creativity with purpose to deliver impactful results for clients.2.Advertising Agency of the YearThe agency's innovative and integrated strategies, coupled with meticulous execution, have redefined industry standards and elevated its clients' brands.3.Outdoor Agency of the YearNPMI's mastery of outdoor media transforms public spaces into powerful platforms for storytelling and engagement.4.PR Agency of the YearWith strategic communication at its core, NPMI builds trust and fosters meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.Through its strategic campaigns, NPMI has elevated the global visibility of Filipino brands and government initiatives. By bridging international standards with local relevance, the agency showcases the Philippines as a hub of creativity and innovation.

