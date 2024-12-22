عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Duo From Kupwara Die Of Suffocation In Srinagar's Barthana

Duo From Kupwara Die Of Suffocation In Srinagar's Barthana


12/22/2024 9:06:24 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- Two people from North Kashmir's Kupwara died due on Sunday due to suffocation in the Barthana area of Srinagar, officials said.

An official said that two people from Kupwara, residing in servant quarters at Barthana area of Qamarwari Srinagar, lost their lives due to suffocation, reported news KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said both persons were later identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Khan and Mohd Yousf Khan, residents of Kalaroos Paraypora, Kupwara.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that their bodies have been shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police said that they have taken cognizance into the incident.

Read Also Winter Hazard: 6 Of Family Killed In Kathua Fire Teenager Suffocates To Death, 4 Others Hospitalised In J&K's Ramban

MENAFN22122024000215011059ID1109021363


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search