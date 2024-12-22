Duo From Kupwara Die Of Suffocation In Srinagar's Barthana

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Two people from North Kashmir's Kupwara died due on Sunday due to suffocation in the Barthana area of Srinagar, officials said.

An official said that two people from Kupwara, residing in servant quarters at Barthana area of Qamarwari Srinagar, lost their lives due to suffocation, reported news KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said both persons were later identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Khan and Mohd Yousf Khan, residents of Kalaroos Paraypora, Kupwara.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that their bodies have been shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police said that they have taken cognizance into the incident.

Read Also Winter Hazard: 6 Of Family Killed In Kathua Fire Teenager Suffocates To Death, 4 Others Hospitalised In J&K's Ramban