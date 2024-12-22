(MENAFN) Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) and a former member of the Left Party, has argued that the Ukraine conflict could have been avoided if the US had respected Russia's "red lines." Wagenknecht, a critic of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government, particularly its arms deliveries to Ukraine, said the war's escalation was predictable. She had previously warned that US actions, such as involving Ukraine in its military sphere and establishing military bases, would increase the risk of conflict.



While acknowledging that Russia's concerns might not be fully legitimate, she argued that addressing them could have prevented much of the suffering. Wagenknecht called for more diplomatic efforts, urging Germany to play a role in mediating the conflict rather than escalating it further. She warned that current policies could lead to direct NATO-Russia confrontation and potentially nuclear war, advocating for arms control and disarmament instead. Despite condemning Russia's actions and labeling Putin as a criminal, Wagenknecht believes diplomatic engagement with Moscow remains crucial.



MENAFN22122024000045015687ID1109021189