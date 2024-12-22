Two High-Rise Buildings Damaged By Russian Drones In Kyiv Region
Date
12/22/2024 6:07:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, two multi-storey buildings were damaged as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops.
According to Ukrinform, the Police of the Kyiv region reported this on facebook .
It is noted that in one of the buildings, debris fell on the roof, causing a fire to break out in the elevator shaft. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries. Windows and a car were damaged in another building.
Two investigative teams, four response teams of the Brovary district patrol police and police explosives experts were working at the scene.
Law enforcement officers provided assistance to citizens and documented another Russian crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Read also:
Russia attacks 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia
region
As Ukrinform reported, the Russians once again attacked Ukraine with attack drones from several directions . Air raid alerts were sounded in a number of regions, including Kyiv.
Photo by the police
MENAFN22122024000193011044ID1109021096
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.