Two High-Rise Buildings Damaged By Russian Drones In Kyiv Region

the Kyiv region reported this

It is noted that in one of the buildings, debris fell on the roof, causing a fire to break out in the elevator shaft. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries. Windows and a car were damaged in another building.

Two investigative teams, four response teams of the Brovary district patrol police and police explosives experts were working at the scene.

Law enforcement officers provided assistance to citizens and documented another Russian crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russia attacks 11 settlements in region

As Ukrinform reported, the Russians once again attacked Ukraine with attack drones from several directions . Air raid alerts were sounded in a number of regions, including Kyiv.

