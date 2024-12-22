Are Domestic Flights In India Costlier Than Dubai Trips?

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Kerala

Soaring airfares in India have ignited a social uproar after a post exposed a ₹22,000 fare for a direct flight from Delhi to Kannur, spanning from the north to the south of the country. This has fuelled concerns about the rapid increase in airfares and the need for better regulation.

Dr. Shama Mohamed, a party spokesperson, brought attention to the issue on X, sharing the ₹22,000 fare and fueling public debate.

In her post, she criticized the steep domestic prices, pointing out that international flights to Dubai could cost less than traveling within India.

She shared a screenshot of the flight booking page, saying, "Ticket pricing of Indigo from Delhi to Kannur on the 21st. The direct flight costs ₹22,000! It is cheaper to go to Dubai! This is what monopoly does."

Her post received mixed reactions. Many social media users agreed with her, pointing out that airfares have become unaffordable, especially for the middle class.

One user remarked, "When Air India was under government control, ticket prices were lower and luggage limits were higher. Now, flying within India is becoming too expensive."

Others noted that the high prices were due to peak travel season around Christmas and the less-connected destination, with one user stating, "Late bookings always incur premium pricing, especially during holiday seasons."

While some criticised the high fares, others explained that dynamic pricing, common during festivals and peak travel times, often leads to such increases. Additionally, the post-COVID surge in demand and limited flight capacity has contributed to the rise in airfares.

