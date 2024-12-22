Experts predict ICC detention warrant for Bashar Assad is inevitable amid growing evidence of war crimes

(MENAFN) A "strong" detention warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Syria's fallen leader Bashar Assad is "just a matter of time,” in line with a Turkish specialist.



Levent Ersin Oralli, an academic at Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University, said to Anadolu that Syrian ousted president Bashar Assad obviously violated the Rome Statute and would be tried at the ICC for “oppressing and subjecting the Syrian people to inhumane treatment.”



Oralli stated that evidence from mass graves and jails used as torture facilities by the deposed Baath administration, which was gathered following the regime's overthrow on December 8, will make it easier to prosecute Assad and enable the preparation of a compelling indictment.



The ICC has no direct authority over Syria because the nation is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, which established the court.



Syria must either agree to the ICC's jurisdiction or the UN Security Council (UNSC) must refer the matter to the court in order for the ICC to step in. Russia previously vetoed a resolution that France had presented for such a referral.



MENAFN22122024000045016953ID1109020803