J&K Enter Quarter-Finals Of Sub Junior Softball National
Date
12/22/2024 2:07:31 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The J&K boys have won three league matches on the trot to seal a spot in the quarterfinals, while girls defeated formidable Maharashtra to enter the last eight stage of the ongoing 37th Sub Junior National Softball Championship.
The tournament is being organised by the Softball Association of Jammu and Kashmir, under the auspices of Softball Association of India and J&K Sports Council at MA Stadium, Jammu.
ADVERTISEMENT
In the boys section, Jammu and Kashmir thrashed Haryana by sixteen homes to two (16-2) in a one-sided affair; defeated Jharkhand by twelve homes to nil (12-0) and defeated Chandigarh in an easy contest by nine goals to one (9-1), thus qualifying for the quarter-finals.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
J&K Emerging As Hub Of National, International Sporting Events: LG Sinha
Sports Council Screens Soft Tennis Team For Junior Nationals
MENAFN22122024000215011059ID1109020612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.