J&K Enter Quarter-Finals Of Sub Junior Softball National

The is being organised by the Softball Association of Jammu and Kashmir, under the auspices of Softball Association of India and J&K Sports Council at MA Stadium, Jammu.

In the boys section, Jammu and Kashmir thrashed Haryana by sixteen homes to two (16-2) in a one-sided affair; defeated Jharkhand by twelve homes to nil (12-0) and defeated Chandigarh in an easy contest by nine goals to one (9-1), thus qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now