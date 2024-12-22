Fidan encounters with German colleague in capital of Turkey

(MENAFN) Turkey’s Foreign Hakan Fidan encountered with his German colleague Annalena Baerbock in the capital of Turkey on Friday.



Fidan stated throughout the gathering that Ankara predicts Germany to be a major contributor in the European Union in recovering Turkey’s ties with EU.



He emphasized the significance of creating peace and steadiness in Syria while backing the nation’s regional integrity as well as union, based on sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.



Fidan stressed the importance of holding the transition process in Syria exceptionally, respecting minorities, as well as guaranteeing unpaid and safe revenues.



He further encouraged for implementing a productive approach toward Syria's renovation and called on the global community to offer essential backing for these attempts.



The minister reaffirmed Turkey’s support on the defense of all minorities in Syria and censured the notion that the PKK/YPG symbolizes Syrian Kurds as a "misconception."



Fidan highlighted to Baerbock that terror organizations like PKK/YPG and ISIS/Daesh "must not be allowed" to feat the case in Syria. He underscored the importance of PKK/YPG putting down weapons and scattering.

