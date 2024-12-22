10 years old girl in England murders by her father, stepmother

(MENAFN) The father and stepmother of a severely abused 10 years old girl found killed in her house in England were condemned Tuesday to life in jail for killing.



Urfan Sharif, 42, and Beinash Batool, 30, were sentenced of the killing of Sara Sharif in the previous week in what attorney said a “campaign of abuse.” Faisal Malik, 29, the girl's uncle, was also convicted of causing or permitting the girl's death. He was condemned to 16 years in jail.



following killing the kid, the three ran away to Pakistan, where Urfan Sharif contacted UK police to say he “legally punished her, and she died,” prosecutors announced. He stated he “beat her up too much,” but didn’t want to murder her.



Police in London then departed to the family’s house and saw Sara’s body under a blanket in a bunk bed on August 10, 2023.



The three came back to Britain over a month following they ran away and were detained on suspicion of killing.



