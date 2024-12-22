A crash between passenger bus, truck in Brazil causes 38 individuals passes away

(MENAFN) A crash among a passenger bus and a truck early Saturday murdered 38 individuals on a highway in Minas Gerais, a region in southeastern Brazil, officials stated.



The Minas Gerais fire department, which went to the location, announced 13 others were hospitalized close to the city of Teofilo Otoni. The bus had reportedly gone from Sao Paulo and was carrying 45 people.



Authorities stated on Saturday afternoon that all victims had been moved from the location and an investigation would define the reason of the accident. Witnesses said to rescue crew that the bus blew a tire, reasoning the driver to lose control and crash with a truck. Others stated that a granite block hit the bus, the fire department stated.



A car with three individuals in it also collided with the bus, but all three lived.



Gov. Romeu Zema posted on X that he ordered “full mobilization” of the Minas Gerais authority to aid the victims.



