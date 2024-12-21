Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Allu Arjun Film Sails Past ₹16.09 Crore, Much Ahead Of Friday's Numbers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 17: Sukumar directorial movie has crossed ₹1,020 crore mark at the Indian box office. Allu Arjun starrer picked up on Saturday, as it has already collected ₹16.09 crore net at 7:50 PM, taking its domestic collection to ₹1020.99 crore net.



It has already surpassed day 16 collection, according to early estimates of tracker Sacnilk. On Friday, the collection dropped 18.98 percent as the action drama minted ₹14.3 crore net.

According to Sacnilk, the Tollywood movie is on the track to become the biggest grosser in India in terms of net collection.



India Net Collection in 16 Days: ₹1004.9 crore India Gross Collection in 16 Days: ₹1198.3 crore

The makers in a post on Instagram said that Allu Arjun's action drama collected ₹645 crore net in Hindi in 16 days, marking the highest collection ever for a Hindi film. The film became the highest Hindi net grosser, crossing Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said,“Sukumar is an exceptional writer-director.... with #Pushpa2 that this supremely talented filmmaker has achieved groundbreaking success on the global stage.”

He added,“With Pushpa 2, Sukumar has set new benchmarks for Indian cinema, reaffirming his position as one of the most visionary filmmakers of our time.”





Allu Arjun's action drama collected ₹725.8 crore net in India in the first week after breaking several records and collecting ₹164.25 crore on release day, December 5. According to Pushpa 2's movie makers, the film crossed the ₹1508 crore mark in the global collection within 14 days.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Pushpa 2 : The Rule outshines at the box office with its strong performance, raking in ₹1435.30 crore in 16 days. As per Sacnilk estimates, Pushpa 2 movie's overseas collection stood at ₹237 crore till Friday.

| Year-ender 2024: Highest-grossing movies in India this year Pushpa 2 OTT

Mythri Movie Makers dropped an update about Pushpa 2 OTT release in a post on X.“There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season (red heart emoji). It won't be on any OTT before 56 days! It's #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide (fire emoji),” the post states.