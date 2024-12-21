His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Meets President Of South Africa

(MENAFN- APO Group)

His Excellency Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, of State, met with His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, in a meeting attended by His Excellency Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, in Johannesburg.



H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to H.E. President Ramaphosa, as well as their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the government and people of South Africa.



For his part, H.E. President Ramaphosa conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance ties between the UAE and South Africa across various sectors. Furthermore, both sides affirmed the importance of reinforcing bilateral cooperation to achieve mutual interests.



His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan met with His Excellency Paul Mashatile, Deputy President of South Africa. The meeting discussed enhancing collaboration across various sectors.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.