UN Confirms Over 12,300 Civilian Deaths In Ukraine

Izumi Nakamitsu, Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs, stated this at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Between 24 February 2022 and 30th of November 2024, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded over 12,340 civilians killed and more than 27,836 civilians in Ukraine," Nakamitsu noted.

She noted that approximately 42% of casualties in Ukraine throughout November resulted from Russia's use of long-range weapons, which marks a significant increase from previous months.

In addition, the Under-Secretary-General cited data from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine for this year: aerial bombs killed 341 civilians and injured 1,803 from 1 January through 30th November 2024. This is three times more in terms of the death toll and six times more in terms of the number of injuries caused by air strikes compared to 2023.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, said this week that in October-November alone, more than 2,100 civilians were officially registered in Ukraine as killed or injured, and about 40,000 people in front-line zones were forced to flee their homes.