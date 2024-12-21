Ukrainian Forces Down 57 Enemy Drones Overnight, 56 Veer Off Course

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces downed 57 Russian drones overnight between December 20 and 21, while another 56 failed to reach their targets, likely due to electronic jamming.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Starting at 19:00 on Friday, December 20, Russia attacked Ukraine with an S-400 anti-aircraft guided missile fired from the temporarily captured territory of the Donetsk region at the Poltava region (preliminarily causing no damage) and 113 Shahed strike drones and other UAVs launched from Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk.

Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

By 09:00 on December 21, Ukraine's air defense forces had shot down 57 drones in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Fifty-six enemy simulator drones disappeared from radar, likely due to electronic jamming, with no reported damage.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, downed drones caused damage to private homes, apartment buildings, and vehicles. Assistance was provided to those affected.