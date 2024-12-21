Russia Reports Drone Attacks On Four Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were reported early on Saturday, December 21, in the Russian city of Sochi, with air defense systems reportedly intercepting drones.

That's according to the Telegram Shot , Ukrinform reports.

According to local residents, starting at 05:50 local time on Saturday, seven to ten explosions were heard in the Lazarevsky district of the city, which "shattered windows and set off car alarms."

Similar loud noises were also reported in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai.

"Preliminary reports indicate the activation of air defense systems against UAVs over the Black Sea," Shot stated. No official information on damage or casualties has been released.

On the night of December 20-21, Russian authorities reported the destruction of 19 drones over four regions and the Black Sea.

In Tatarstan, airspace was closed indefinitely, resulting in delays for 23 flights to and from the region. According to the Telegram channel Astra , which cited a statement from the press service of Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, operational reports recorded eight drone strikes in the area. One drone reportedly hit an industrial site, another was likely shot down over a river, and six struck a residential area.

The channel added that no casualties were reported.

In response, local authorities canceled all mass events in Tatarstan over the weekend, citing security concerns.