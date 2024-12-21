War Update: 211 Clashes Reported In Past Day, Most Attacks In Kursk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces engaged in 211 combat clashes with Russian invaders on December 20, with the largest number of skirmishes recorded in the Kursk, Pokrovsk, Vremivka, and Kurakhove sectors.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a war update published on , Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, Russian forces launched six missile strikes, using 19 missiles, and conducted 34 with 64 guided aerial bombs. Approximately 5,000 were recorded, including 198 from multiple launch rocket systems, and 2,230 kamikaze drones were used.

Russian airstrikes targeted multiple locations across Ukraine, including Velyka Pysarivka, Oleksandrivka, Vyntorivka, Yastrubshchyna, Pokrovka, Bila Bereza, Starykove, Vovkivka, Hremiachka, and Semenivka in the Sumy region; Kliusy in the Chernihiv region; Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region; Kostiantynivka, Valentynivka, Oleksandropil, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Andriivka, Velyka Novosilka, Fedorivka, Dniproenerhiia, Vilne Pole, and Novoocheretuvate in the Donetsk region; and Ivanivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces and artillery carried out 16 strikes targeting enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment. In addition, three UAV control points were struck.

In the Kharkiv sector, one combat clash with Russian invaders was recorded in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders carried out 11 attacks near Kucherivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 16 times near Yampolivka, Terny, Novoserhiivka, Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Torske, Hryhorivka, and Serebryanskyi Forest.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made six attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy assaults near Toretsk and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 46 enemy attacks, including near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Dachenske, Vovkove, Pishchane, Novovasylivka, Novoielyzavetivka, Novooleksiivka, and Ukrainka. The invaders actively used attack and bomber aircraft.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 24 attacks, with heavy fighting near Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne, Dalnie, Kostiantynopolske, and Kostiantynopol.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy launched 36 assaults near Uspenivka, Dalnie, Yantarne, Rozlyv, Bohatyr, Velyka Novosilka, Makarivka, Novosilka, Novopil, and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces launched one attack on Ukrainian positions near Mala Tokmachka.

Over the past day, the Russian army carried out airstrikes in the Dnipro River sector. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by Russian invaders.

Fifty combat clashes were recorded in the Kursk sector, with the enemy launching nine airstrikes with 11 guided aerial bombs and firing more than 400 artillery shells on Ukrainian positions.

Russian forces conducted reconnaissance activities along the borders of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions but did not carry out active operations in the Siversk or Huliaipole sectors. The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained stable, with no signs of enemy offensive group formation.