Tribal Leader's Two Sons Shot Dead In Lower Dir
12/21/2024 5:10:16 AM
Two sons of a prominent tribal elder and Political figure from the Mishwani tribe were killed in a targeted shooting in Lower Dir's Mayar Bazaar, Police reported.
The attackers opened fire on the victims, leaving two others injured. The assailants managed to flee the scene following the attack.
Rescue teams transported the deceased and injured to local hospitals for treatment and postmortem procedures.
This incident comes amid a spate of violent attacks in the region. Two days earlier, a policeman was martyred in Bara after suspected drug smugglers opened fire at a checkpoint. A day before that, three individuals were killed in a shooting near Chamkani.
