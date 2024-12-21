Tribal Leader's Two Sons Shot Dead In Lower Dir

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Two sons of a prominent tribal elder and figure from the Mishwani tribe were killed in a targeted shooting in Lower Dir's Mayar Bazaar, reported.

The attackers opened fire on the victims, leaving two others injured. The assailants managed to flee the scene following the attack.

Also Read: Miftah Ismail Predicts Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman as Possible Interim Prime

Rescue teams transported the deceased and to local hospitals for and postmortem procedures.

This incident comes amid a spate of violent attacks in the region. Two days earlier, a policeman was martyred in Bara after suspected drug smugglers opened fire at a checkpoint. A day before that, three individuals were killed in a shooting near Chamkani.