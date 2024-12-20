November Sees Rise Of Over 6 Percent In Air Travellers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: The Preliminary Air Statistics for November 2024 indicated a 6.1 percent rise in compared to November last year. Numbers by Qatar Civil Authority (CAAQ) show that 4.2 million travellers passed through the award-winning Hamad International Airport last month as compared to the 3.9 million passengers during the same period in 2023.

The report also shows that aircraft movement saw an increase of 1.9 percent compared to the same month last year. It noted that 22,610 flight movements were recorded in the month while November 2023 witnessed 22,195 aircraft activities.

Meanwhile, Qatar's air cargo witnessed an upward trajectory in November as air cargo and mail registered a growth of 7.6 percent, taking the total to 226,532 tonnes during November this year as compared to 210,484 tonnes in the same month last year.

October 2024 saw an increase in aircraft movement of 1.3 percent compared to the same month in 2023. The number of passengers also increased by 2.4 percent compared to October 2023. The data shows that 22,989 aircraft movements were registered during the month as compared to 22,686 movements in flight across the country in October 2022.

Air cargo and mail showed an increase of 7.4 percent in October 2024 compared to the same month last year. It witnessed a total of 229,279 tonnes during October this year as compared to 213,398 tonnes in the same month last year.

The fiscal year of 2023-2024 shows that the country's national carrier Qatar Airways carries roughly 40 million passengers. This was an increase of approximately eight million over the previous year.

According to Qatar Tourism's latest report released in Q3 2024, international visitors have increased by 26 percent YTD compared to the same period for 2023. The GCC region continues to represent the largest share of foreign travellers, followed by Europe.

In terms of accommodation, during the quarter, average hotel occupancy has remained steady at 66 percent YTD Q3, reflecting an overall growth of 23 percent compared to the same period in 2023. The report also stressed that room night demand continues to increase, with nights sold currently 26 percent higher than in 2023.