President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To Pakistani PM Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to Prime of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, expressing profound gratitude to the brotherly nation of Pakistan and to the Prime Minister personally, following Azerbaijan's unanimous election as a member of the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) held in Cairo, Egypt, on December 19, 2024, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

My dear Brother,

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan and to you personally for the unanimous election of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a member of the D-8 organization during the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, on 19 December 2024.

It is quite remarkable that the D-8 organization, which has been operating for nearly 30 years, has adopted a decision on expansion for the first time. This historic decision, which is an indicator of international trust in Azerbaijan, is a source of special pride for us.

The unequivocal support expressed for Azerbaijan's candidacy is a manifestation of our strong relationship of friendship and cooperation, unity, and solidarity with every member country of the organization.

I am confident that Azerbaijan, together with all member states, will contribute to the mobilization of efforts for the protection of the fundamental principles of D-8, deepening of cooperation within the organization, promotion of our common interests, strengthening of Islamic solidarity, and its transformation into a great power.

It is gratifying that the Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations are based on mutual trust, respect, and support, and are enriched with new content day by day. We attach special importance to continuously expanding our multifaceted cooperation and strategic partnership with brotherly Pakistan in political, economic, trade, transport, military-technical, humanitarian, and other areas. My state visit to your country in July this year opened a new page in the history of our relations, and I have the warmest memories of that visit.

I appreciate your visit to Azerbaijan to participate in COP29, our meeting, and exchange of views in an atmosphere of friendliness, sincerity, and mutual trust. I look forward to your state visit to Azerbaijan in 2025 and am sure that it will give a strong impetus to the strengthening of our fraternal relations and the further deepening of our fruitful joint activities.

Once again, I express my gratitude to you, wishing you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Pakistan," the letter reads.