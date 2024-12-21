Media reports Germany contemplates closing Ukrainian armor repair center in Slovakia

(MENAFN) Germany has decided to shut down its military equipment repair center in Slovakia, according to reports by dpa on Tuesday, citing a source from the German Defense Ministry. The center, established in late 2022, had been responsible for repairing various Ukrainian military systems, including Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, Dingo armored personnel carriers, MARS II multiple launch rocket systems, and Gepard anti-aircraft guns. Similar repair centers also operate in Lithuania and Ukraine.



The German Defense confirmed the center will be relocated to Germany, with officials stating that Slovakia had proven to be "unwieldy" in handling the operations, leading to logistical challenges. Disagreements between Germany and Slovakia, including differing interpretations of EU customs regulations and difficulties in overhauling damaged equipment, reportedly contributed to the decision.



Despite the closure of the facility in Slovakia, German authorities assured that Ukraine’s military equipment will continue to be serviced at other locations.



Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has taken a stance against continued military aid to Ukraine, has been a vocal critic of NATO’s involvement in the conflict. Since taking office in 2023, Fico suspended military support for Ukraine and opposed its NATO membership, instead advocating for a diplomatic resolution with Moscow. Earlier this year, Fico survived a shooting attack, with the assailant citing the prime minister’s refusal to send weapons to Ukraine as the motive.



