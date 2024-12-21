Parts Of Dal Lake Freeze Amidst Minus Temperatures In Kashmir
Date
12/21/2024 12:06:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar– The ongoing cold wave in Srinagar and elsewhere has affected the water supply at multiple places across the Valley as the supply pipes and taps froze in the night amidst the sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir.
City residents in Old City areas including Habba Kadal and other parts complained that they didn't get the water supply till the afternoon today.
“Most of the pipelines froze due to the below freezing temperatures. We didn't get the water supply till the afternoon hours today,” Muhammad Shafi, a local from Karfali Mohalla said, as per news agency KNO.
He said that the taps were running dry again today, leaving the people to lurch at large.
One of the residents from Batamaloo area stated that they faced inconvenience in the morning after the tank filled with water was frozen, causing hardships to them.
Similar reports were also received from other parts of the Valley.
Meanwhile the parts of Dal Lake also froze today amidst the coldest night of season in Srinagar at minus 6.2 degree Celsius.
The people living in the houseboats were seen making their way through the water body today after the below normal temperatures froze the Dal Lake today.
Meanwhile, an official from the Jal Shakti department said that the supply was provided to the people except the Gupkar line due to some issues.
However, he said that the supply could have got affected due to the frozen pipes.“The pipes could have got blocked due to the freezing temperatures that's why the people may have not received the water supply,” he said
