Fire Breaks Out At Sattava Lakes Building's Bar And Restaurants In Telangana's Rangareddy
Date
12/21/2024 12:00:54 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A fire broke out at the Sattava Lakes Building's bar and restaurants in the Rangareddy district in Telangana early Saturday morning. The fire erupted on the fourth and fifth floor of the building.
“Four fire vehicles
reached the spot. No casualties have been reported so far,” Fire officials at Hyderabad Fire control room said.
