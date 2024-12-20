Earthquake Today: Tremors Felt In Nepal After Quake Of Magnitude 4.8

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, 21 December. The earthquak occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 10 kilometres at Latitude 29.17 N and Longitude 81.59 E.





The details were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the National Centre of Seismology.

| Earthquake today: Magnitude 7.3 tremors hits Pacific island nation of Vanuatu

"EQ of M: 4.8, On: 21/12/2024 03:59:03 IST, Lat: 29.17 N, Long: 81.59 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal."

As per Nepal's National Society for Earthquake Technology (NSET), most earthquakes occur in the areas bordering the Pacific Ocean, called the circum-Pacific belt, and the Alpine belt, which traverses the East Indies, the Himalayas, Iran, Turkey, and the Balkans. Approximately 95 percent of the earthquake activity occurs at the plate boundaries.

According to the NSET, the country is seismic prone, and the risk it faces from earthquakes is very high. Records have shown that Nepal can expect two earthquakes of magnitude 7.5-8 on the Richter scale every 40 years and one earthquake of magnitude eight every eighty years.

| Viral Video: Footage from Vanuatu earthquake today shows scared dog

Meanwhile, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported that a magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck Nepal in the early hours of Thursday.

The earthquake occurred at 7:22 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at 10 kilometres at Latitude 28.56 N and Longitude 84.23 E.

The details were shared on X by the National Centre of Seismology.

" EQ of M: 4.1, On: 19/12/2024 07:22:47 IST, Lat: 28.56 N, Long: 84.23 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal."



