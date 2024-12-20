Ukraine Submits To U.S. Evidence Of Western Technology In Russian Weaponry Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian military experts have presented to American counterparts evidence of Western electronic components used in Russian weapons.

That is according to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense (MoD), Ukrinform reports.

“The Main Inspectorate and Technical Inspectorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense have established systematic cooperation with the Office of Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Defense. Regular meetings focus on monitoring security assistance to Ukraine's and shaping sanctions policies against foreign companies whose products are found in Russian military equipment,” the report reads.

It is noted that during a recent meeting, representatives of Ukraine's research institutions presented a comprehensive analysis of imported electronics found in Russian weaponry to the U.S. Defense Criminal Investigative Service.

The analysis included Russian reconnaissance Orlan-10-type UAVs which were found to contain foreign components such as targeting systems, navigation modules, control blocks, and computing devices.

Ukraine provided detailed information on these components, including photographic evidence, serial numbers, country of origin, and manufacturer names. This information demonstrates the systematic use of Western technologies in the production of Russian military equipment.

As noted by Ukraine's MoD, the U.S. representatives expressed significant interest in the materials provided. They emphasized the importance of such meetings and deepened cooperation within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between the inspection services of the defense departments of the U.S. and Ukraine.

They also highlighted that the information will support efforts to enhance sanctions, cut off supply channels, and prevent electronic components from being used in war crimes.

According to Colonel Oleh Lavrov, Deputy Head of the MoD Technical Inspectorate, Western-made electronic products are being used by Russia to commit war crimes, violate international law, and conduct terror strikes on Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure. Identifying supply chain routes from manufacturers to Russian users is a vital task for all democratic nations.

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated that in October, Ukraine was attacked daily by Shahed drones containing 170,000 foreign components.