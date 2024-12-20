Indian Techie Shares Toxic Work Culture Experience In Startup, Netizens Ring Alarm Bell: 'Leave This LALA Company ASAP'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Indian techie shared his experience of a toxic work culture in a startup, where he claimed to work at least 12 hours in a single stretch daily without any proper guidance and clear instructions. The techie's experience, shared on Reddit, sparked huge reactions on social media.

While sharing his experience of working with an Indian startup, Indian techie 'MoveTraditional2588' claimed that once he was abused so much that he cried in front of the firm's tech lead on Google Meet. Things started to become difficult immediately after he joined the company, where he worked without proper training and clear instructions about his job.

“I was not giving clear instructions neither got ant training from day one. i have been abused once clear spoke abusing language,” the techie wrote in his reddit post.

“My colleague and I have dropped the expectation of appreciation from him, right now we just expect from him not get humiliation from him, and not always but mostly spend 12 hours working and sometimes stretch to 14-15,” the post added.

In his post, the youngster shared that the company has been run by three people.“There only 2 employee and three founder and one of them handle backend and play a role of tech lead,” the post added.

Once the techie decided to talk about the problems he is facing with seniors. To his surprise he was scolded again.“I could not hold my tears and started crying and i was not able in mental zone to work so i told him i am taking leave after few hours of google meet,” he added.