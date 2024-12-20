Russia Launches Group Strike In Response To Kiev's Attack

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Dec 21 (NNN-TASS) – Russia launched a group strike with long-range precision weapons yesterday morning, in retaliation for Ukrainian on its chemical with Western-made missiles.

The strike targeted the Ukrainian Security Service command post, the state-run Kiev design bureau“Luch,” and positions of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, the Russian Defence said in a statement.

It said, the raid was in response to Ukraine's Wednesday attack on a Russian chemical plant, in the Rostov region with six U.S.-made ATACMS tactical missiles and four Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles.

Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces said on Telegram that, five Russian missiles targeted Kiev but were shot down by Ukrainian air defence at around 7.00 a.m. (0500 GMT).

The fragments of downed missiles resulted in deaths and injuries, as well as, damage in five districts of Kiev, it said.

In a major shift of policy on the Ukraine crisis, the United States in Nov, authorised Ukraine to use U.S. long-range missiles, to strike targets in Russia, triggering an escalation of tension around the conflict.– NNN-TASS

