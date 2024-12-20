Finnish Businesses To Support Ukraine's Recovery, Reconstruction Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finnish businesses will continue implementing joint projects as part of Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development , following a meeting between Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development First Deputy Aliona Shkrum and the representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Finland in Ukraine and Finnish entrepreneurs, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We highly value cooperation with Finland and are interested in launching the new projects. The Russian war has brought Ukraine the new challenges. Housing infrastructure is among the most affected. For us, social infrastructure remains a priority, as well as the construction of housing for internally displaced persons and the restoration of critical infrastructure,” Shkrum told.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the Finland-Ukraine Investment Facility (FUIF) as a new funding instrument aimed at helping Ukraine invest in the public sector.

According to Deputy Head of the Mission of the Embassy of the Republic of Finland in Ukraine Merja Lahtinen, Finland is already involved in the implementation of large-scale recovery and reconstruction projects in the Bucha district's Nemishaieve territorial community in the Kyiv region.

In particular, major repairs were carried out in an outpatient clinic; heat/water supply and wastewater systems were renovated and restored; design, supply and construction-installation works on water distribution pipelines were conducted. The future plans include the reconstruction of an educational institution as an energy efficient school in the village of Mykulychi, which had been completely destroyed by Russia.

As emphasized by East Office of Finnish Industries CEO Janne Harjunpää, the Finnish side will continue providing support and assistance to Ukraine. In his words, without the courage of the Ukrainian Army, they would have already had not to develop business but to fight.

A reminder that, in October 2024, Finland announced a new aid package for Ukraine's energy sector.

Photo: Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry