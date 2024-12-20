Trump Plans To Continue Supplying Ukraine With U.S. Weapons After Inauguration FT

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald intends to maintain U.S. military support for Ukraine after his inauguration on January 20.

That's according to the Times , Ukrinform reports.

According to three sources who were briefed on discussions with Western officials, Trump plans to continue supplying Ukraine with U.S. military aid following his inauguration.

The sources added that while Trump still believes that Ukraine should never become a member and wants an immediate end to the war, he views continued arms supplies to Kyiv as a means to achieve "peace through strength" following a ceasefire.

The sources also revealed that Trump is expected to push NATO member states to increase their defense spending target to 5% of GDP, up from the current benchmark of 2%. Currently, only 23 of NATO's 32 members meet the 2% target.

However, one well-informed source stressed that Trump may settle for a lower threshold of 3.5% of GDP and plans to tie increased defense spending to the offer of more favorable trade terms with the United States.

The article notes that NATO allies are already discussing a potential increase to 3% of GDP at a leaders' meeting scheduled for June. Nonetheless, many member states remain concerned about the financial strain such a move could impose.

