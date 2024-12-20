Switzerland, EU Agree To Take Bilateral Relationship To New Level

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd confirmed Friday the completion of negotiations on a broad package of agreements that aim to deepen and expand the EU-Switzerland relationship.

The broad package includes a wide range of elements: the update of five agreements which already give Switzerland access to the EU internal - air transport, land transport, the free movement of persons, conformity assessment and trade in agricultural products.

Bringing these agreements to a modern standard will enable citizens and businesses on both sides to fully benefit from the rights they provide and will create a level playing field for business.

A new agreement on food safety that will establish a Common Food Safety Area covering all dimensions of the food chain.

A new agreement on health that will allow Switzerland to take part in EU mechanisms and bodies addressing serious cross-border threats to health, notably the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the Early Warning and Response System.

A new agreement on electricity that will allow the participation of Switzerland in the EU internal electricity market.

A new agreement on Switzerland's permanent and fair financial contribution to economic and social cohesion within the Union, reflecting the level of partnership and cooperation between the parties.

A new agreement that will allow Switzerland to participate in several Union programmes open to association of third countries: Horizon Europe, Euratom Research and Training, ITER/F4E (Fusion for Energy), Digital Europe, Erasmus+, as well as EU4Health. The Commission will ensure transitional arrangements are in place from 1 January 2025 so that Swiss entities are able to participate in calls from that date.

A separate agreement will cover Switzerland's participation in the EU Space Agency, for activities related to the Galileo and EGNOS components of the Union Space programme.

In a joint press conference with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Bern today, the President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd stressed that the agreement was an important milestone in bilateral relations between Switzerland and the EU and aimed at ensuring stability and strengthening ties.

The Swiss president said that strong relations with the EU contribute to the strengthening of the European continent especially in light of geopolitical challenges such as European security and the war in Ukraine.

For her part, Von der Leyen described the agreement as a historic step stressing the importance of fostering a sustainable partnership between the two parties in addressing rapid global change.

In a separate statement earlier today the Swiss federal government described the agreement reached after nearly ten months of negotiations as an important step towards stabilizing bilateral relations with the EU in light of current geopolitical challenges.

According to the statement, the agreement includes an annual allocation of 130 million Swiss Francs (equivalent to 146.485 million dollar) starting in 2030 to support cohesion between Switzerland and the EU.

It also reported that an annual additional contribution of 350 Swiss Francs million (equivalent to 396 million dollars) will be made between 2030 and 2036 to support projects in EU partner countries.

The Swiss government also announced new agreements to strengthen cooperation in various fields including food security, healthcare, education, science, technologies and electricity.

The agreement preserves the existing migration system based on economic needs while establishing a mechanism to protect Switzerland's interests from the negative impacts of free movement of persons including safeguarding the Swiss labor market. (end)

