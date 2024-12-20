(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Four of Chicago's most influential female business leaders have come together to host a special holiday event aimed at making the season brighter for families in need.The Gifts from the Heart Christmas Toy Drive, presented by Dr. Princess Lomax, Ronneshia Foota, Stacia Mac, and Jennifer Nashae, will take place on December 21, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rebar, 410 N. Wabash, Chicago, IL. Entry to the event requires a toy donation, and all gifts will be distributed to families facing challenges during the holiday season.This initiative is designed to provide support to single mothers and children who are facing financial hardships. According to Illinois Policy, single-mother households in Chicago are among the poorest, with nearly 101,000 mothers and their children living on less than $13 per day in 2022.This heartbreaking statistic is part of the broader poverty crisis in the city, where 17.2% of residents lived below the federal poverty line in 2022.The event is a collective effort to uplift the community and support those struggling during the holidays. The four ladies understand firsthand the difficulties faced by single mothers and children and are committed to making a tangible difference in their lives.“We're so grateful for the opportunity to bring joy to kids who might not otherwise receive gifts. Our goal is to ensure every child experiences the magic of opening a present,” says Jennifer Nashae, CEO of Jennifer Presents."Christmas is a time for giving and for spreading love," says Ronneisha Foota, CEO of Pretty Hair Weave. "It's about giving back to our community and showing our support for those in need."Dr. Princess Lomax, an entrepreneur, author, nurse practitioner, and philanthropist, adds,“Christmas is a time for giving back by investing in underserved populations. We measure success by the impact we have on the lives of others. Our greatest achievements are reflected in the positive changes we help create.”Stacia Mac, founder of The Mac Effect , shares,“As a proud Chicago native, I'm always looking for ways to give back to my community. This year, I've partnered with other businesswomen to donate toys, clothing, and toiletries to women's and children's shelters. It's been incredibly rewarding to witness the joy these donations bring, and I'm honored to help create a positive impact in the city I love.”The Gifts from the Heart Toy Drive will also serve as the last initiative throughout the year to benefit underserved communities in Chicago. Past events include Prom Giveaways, School Supplies Giveaways, and Women Empowerment initiatives, with Ronneshia Foota, Dr. Princess Lomax, and Stacia Mac continuing to lead efforts to improve the lives of those who need it most.The toy drive encourages community members to donate toys for children and will ensure that every gift reaches those who need it the most. Together, these four dynamic women are committed to making Chicago a better place, one act of kindness at a time.For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

