Setting The Standard For Sustainability Winter 2024 Newsletter

December brings a close to our 40th anniversary year as a global leader in third-party certification, auditing, and standards development. In 2024, we have achieved significant milestones that have further solidified our commitment to excellence in sustainability.

Earlier in the year we launched our Global Heat Reduction Initiative to help organizations better measure and manage super pollutants such as methane and black carbon. In addition, we launched the first new certification program for water stewardship and resiliency since 2010. We also became an approved verification/certification body for the following certification standards:



Sustainable Food Groups Sustainability Standard

Aquaculture Stewardship Council's pioneering new Feed Standard

U.S. FarmedTM Certification

California Proposition 12 Farm Animal Confinement Initiative Global Steel Climate Council's (GSCC®) Steel Climate Standard

And in October, SCS was named one of the fastest growing private companies in the San Francisco Bay area by the San Francisco Business Times at its annual Fast 100 celebration.

The phenomenal growth we have achieved over the last three years is a testament to the greater visibility and value of sustainability certifications within the global marketplace and the dedication of our employees and auditors. In fact, we've created new support and training opportunities for our expanding base of global auditors as we continue to look for more auditors to fill the corporate certification and verification needs throughout many regions of the world.

Below we offer a recap of the latest auditor and service updates - plus, get ready to mark your calendars with upcoming webinars, tradeshows, and events.

What's New for Auditors

With great growth comes a great need for more technical experts - so we are pleased to announce important updates to our Auditor Hub. Now with specialized resources for auditors, the Auditor Hub serves as one of the most important places where we meet the increasing demands of our rapidly growing organization. As a pioneer in third-party assessment and standards development, and as a global leader in environmental auditing for four decades, we recognize our auditors as the keystone in the SCS arch of sustainability expertise. SCS is always looking for individuals that have the relevant technical backgrounds, who demonstrate a strong sense of curiosity and persistence, and have a passion for working towards a sustainable future.

Auditor Trainings:

These self-paced training courses are convenient, affordable, and always accessible.



Ethics and Auditing (2 hours – English or Spanish)

Conflict De-escalation (2 hours – English, French, or Spanish) Forced Labor (2 hours – English)

In addition, SCS offers live instructor-led trainings. These include:“Writing Nonconformities”,“Interviewing", and“ISO 19011: ISO 19011 Auditing Skills, Principles, and Protocols ILT”. If you do not see a session available, please be sure to add your name to the waiting list.

SCS also offers FSC Lead Auditor Training for both Forest Management and Chain of Custody auditors. SCS is hosting an FSC training in February 2025 in Emeryville, California. If you are interested in attending, please reach out to the SCS Auditor Hub directly (...).

Blog: Life Cycle Assessment: The Ultimate Tool for Reducing Product Environmental Impacts

For more than two decades, life cycle assessment (LCA) has served as the keystone of environmental product impacts analysis and product declarations (EPD). As consumer expectations for corporate responsibility soar, LCA helps companies meticulously analyze and mitigate their products' environmental impacts. This rigorous approach not only meets regulatory requirements, but also satisfies the demands of a more informed and discerning public, reinforcing a company's commitment to sustainability.

On our blog, we delve into the intricacies of LCA and how this process can transform a company's sustainability strategy, ensure transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance, all while mobilizing meaningful sustainability changes across a company's operations.

Blog: Navigating New Norms: Retailer Requirements for Biodiversity and Pest Management

Integrated pest management (IPM) can be a daunting consideration for agricultural growers, farmers, and producers - especially since it's become a requirement of some major retailers intending to remain responsive to rising social and environmental concerns.

Explore our latest blog, Navigating New Norms: Retailer Requirements for Biodiversity and Pest Management, to learn more about the evolving landscape of IPM certifications and how some of the biggest names in retail - Walmart, Kroger, and Whole Foods, for example - are setting new sustainability benchmarks. This blog offers an accessible overview of established and emerging certification programs, the benefits and challenges they present, and how agricultural companies can meet these stringent requirements to stay competitive in today's market.

EUDR Self-Paced Training

While reporting has been pushed back one year for EUDR compliance, educating your teams about what's coming is still essential. In preparation for EUDR deadlines, we are pleased to announce the launch of our new self-paced training course,“Understanding the EU Deforestation Regulation on Deforestation-Free Products (EUDR): A Comprehensive Guide.” This course offers a detailed exploration of the EUDR, equipping participants with the knowledge necessary to understand and comply with this important regulation aimed at preventing deforestation within global supply chains.

In this training, you will learn:



The EUDR's legal framework and its impact on international trade and product imports

How to collect, manage, and verify data needed for compliance, including supply chain transparency requirements

The role of geospatial data in monitoring deforestation risk and how to leverage these tools for compliance

A comprehensive overview of certification systems and how they contribute to meeting EUDR standards

The responsibilities of businesses, importers, and other key stakeholders in implementing the regulation

Strategies for addressing compliance challenges across different regions and industries, and Where to seek support and guidance from the appropriate authorities across the different governing entities involved in EUDR compliance.

This course is an invaluable resource for professionals in sustainability, regulatory compliance, supply chain management, and more.

Verification of Corporate Greenhouse Gas Inventories and Assurance of ESG Metrics Gathering Steam

Does your company disclose its GHG Inventory? Have you had it verified by a third party? What about other metrics do you report on? Third-party verification for organizational GHG Inventories and ESG Metrics builds confidence in the reporting for all stakeholders. Now, with the advent of new regulations in California, the EU's CSRD, and other looming mandates, assurance is moving beyond voluntary. While the timeframes for mandated verification vary by company size and location, the time to start the process is now.

It's best to have a year or two of verification experience to work out potential findings and gaps before reporting verification is mandatory. The demand for verifiers with a strong background in GHG accounting and complex social reporting is at an all-time high so it is important to establish a relationship with a verification organization sooner than later. If you are new to GHG Verification, you may want to sign up to attend this webinar on January 29, 2025: Prepare for New GHG Inventory Verification Regulations - The Experts Take Your Questions.

Lower Carbon Products and Packaging Claims: A Certification Standard for Decarbonizing the Chemicals Industry

Last week SCS Standards hosted a webinar showcasing the value of its evolving standard for the chemicals industry - SCS-115: Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products. This standard provides a methodology for calculating the carbon intensity and/or reduction of a chemical or co-product, which in turn will allow downstream supply chain entities to make credible lower carbon product and packaging claims. Separate modules describe the requirements for applying the following decarbonization levers:



Renewable Electricity (published)

Biofeedstock and Recycled Content (for pilot use)

Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (Now open for public comment until January, 24, 2025 – please visit our website, , to review and comment on the draft)

Renewable Energy (to be developed) Asset Efficiency Improvement (to be developed)

Watch the replay of the webinar or you can reach out to an SCS team member to learn more about certification of your products to this standard.

Global Heat Reduction Initiative News

The Global Heat Reduction Initiative is working to slash super pollutants – and we can't do it without you.

We have made some exciting progress over at the Global Heat Reduction Initiative!



We recently hosted a webinar:"Your climate strategy has a major blind spot: How to measure and manage super pollutants now." If you're a business leader, decision-maker, or designer of climate action plans, carbon emissions management or net zero targets, you should watch the recording.

Triple Pundit published a story on the impact of climate super pollutants and how GHR is working to tackle them. US leading climate scientist Dr. Drew Shindell speaks about what makes GHR different and critical.

Slowing Global Warming now requires you to know your full climate impact. Reach out to the GHR team now and find out how easy it is to turn your current Corporate GHG Inventory into a Total Climate FootprintTM which will provide all of the critical data to make a difference now.

Preparing for Aquaculture Feed Certification: Next Steps for Pursuing the New ASC Feed Mill Certification

Certification to the new ASC Feed Standard will be required for ASC-certified products using feed by October 31, 2025.

Approximately 70% of global aquaculture production requires feed, which is costly and complex to produce. High-quality, responsible aquaculture feed is essential for the nutrition and welfare of finfish and shrimp. Responsible production ensures supply chain transparency and reduces risks of deforestation, overfishing, and other environmental and social issues.

Join SCS Global Services' Brian Ahlers and Adam Daddino on January 29th for an informational webinar on the ASC Feed Standard and how to get certified before the mandatory deadline of October 31st, 2025.

