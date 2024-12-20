Omar Praises Pre-Budget Discussion At GST Council Meet

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah highlighted the significance of the GST Council's work, describing it as a valuable opportunity for stakeholders.

“This gave people like us an opportunity to share insights. It's a constructive process that benefits everyone,” Omar said. He expressed his appreciation for the region during his visit, adding,“It's my first time in Jodhpur, and I hope to return someday for a vacation, but for now, work has brought me here.”

When asked about the contentious 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Omar remained guarded in his words.“For now, it's just been introduced. There's still a discussion pending, and it will also need to be passed in several states along with Parliament,” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday, arrived in Jodhpur today before heading to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, for a pre-budget discussion chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sources earlier had said that the Chief Minister will attend the key conference with representatives from states and Union Territories, where he will push for adequate financial grants for Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming fiscal year.

Upon his arrival in Jodhpur, CM Omar Abdullah was warmly welcomed by Devendra Budhiya, the National President of Vishnoi Mahasabha, and his associates.

Speaking about the discussion, CM had said,“This pre-budget meeting with the Union Finance Minister is a crucial opportunity for me to highlight the needs of Jammu and Kashmir's business community, traders, and craftsmen. I aim to address our region's financial concerns and advocate for policies that support its growth.”

