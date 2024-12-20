Over 1 Lakh Transport Vehicles Declared Unfit In J&K
Date
12/20/2024 8:11:00 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Over one lakh vehicles falling under the category of End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) category have been declared unfit in Jammu and Kashmir, an official data shows.
Official data states that 110,793 transport vehicles lack valid fitness certificates, while 154,020 non-transport vehicles are not validly registered. Also, 7,742 vehicles have had their registration certificates cancelled till December 17 20204.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, ELVs are defined as vehicles that are either no longer validly registered, declared unfit through Automated Fitness Centres, or have had their registrations cancelled.
ADVERTISEMENT
Vehicles not tested within 180 days of the last fitness test or the expiration of their fitness certificate also qualify as ELVs.
As per the rules notified by the Central government, these vehicles are to be scrapped at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs).
Read Also
Kolhapur MH RTO Codes List with Vehicle Registration Process
Auto Showroom Inaugurated At Chadoora
The establishment of such facilities and strict enforcement of the scrapping process will not only reduce road hazards but also contribute to environmental sustainability by ensuring the responsible disposal and recycling of vehicle components.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN20122024000215011059ID1109018544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.