Ukraine Completes Testing Phase For Fiber-Optic Drones

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was shared on by the General Staff of the of Ukraine.

"Leading the lineup is the Black Widow Web 10 project drone - a fiber-optic kamikaze. This drone can over five kilometers and carry approximately two kilograms of payload. Developers of this project have received NATO codes not only for this model but for an entire range of UAV solutions," the post reads.

Colonel Vitalii Dobrianskyi, Head of the Innovation Activities Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commented on the achievement, highlighting that a crucial task was accomplished - overcoming enemy electronic warfare systems when using drones.

This is not just a new type of weapon but a gateway for further research and development in the field of fiber-optic communication.

Robotics and unmanned technologies have gained a new trajectory of development.

"FPV drones with this technology are becoming a significant problem for the enemy on the front lines," the General Staff added.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that next year's budget allocates 775 billion UAH for the production of Ukrainian drones.