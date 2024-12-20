Seven Daesh Militants Arrested In N. Iraq
12/20/2024 8:09:00 PM
BAGHDAD, Dec 21 (NNN-NINA) – The Iraqi Defence Ministry announced in a statement, yesterday, the capture of seven Daesh militants in the northern province of Kirkuk.
In implementation of the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to intensify intelligence efforts and eliminate terrorism and its sources, the Military Intelligence Directorate carried out several operations, which resulted in the arrest of seven Daesh terrorists, wanted by the Iraqi judiciary, the ministry said.
“One of the militants was a primary transporter of personnel, weapons, equipment, and logistical supplies,” it said, adding that, they were handed over to relevant authorities.
The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the Daesh in 2017. However, Daesh remnants have sneaked into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerrilla attacks against security forces and civilians.– NNN-NINA
