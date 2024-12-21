عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Umerov, Austin Discuss Battlefield Developments, Aid To Ukraine, Next Ramstein Meeting

Umerov, Austin Discuss Battlefield Developments, Aid To Ukraine, Next Ramstein Meeting


12/21/2024 12:08:57 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and U.S. defense chiefs had a phone call on Friday to discuss the developments on the frontlines, the prospects for continued military support from the United States, as well as preparations for the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

This was stated by the DoD press service, Ukrinform saw.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov today to discuss battlefield dynamics and U.S. security assistance to Ukraine," the American department noted.

Read also: US, UK discuss war in Ukraine in Strategic Dialogue format - Pentagon

It is noted that the parties also discussed planning for the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The meeting is expected to be held "early in the new year".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine spoke on Friday with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto. During the talks, the parties also discussed security assistance to Ukraine in 2025, including fitting the Armed Forces' brigades with weapons and equipment.

Photo: Umerov, Facebook

MENAFN21122024000193011044ID1109018813


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search