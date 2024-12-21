Umerov, Austin Discuss Battlefield Developments, Aid To Ukraine, Next Ramstein Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and U.S. defense chiefs had a phone call on Friday to discuss the developments on the frontlines, the prospects for continued military support from the United States, as well as preparations for the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

This was stated by the DoD press service, Ukrinform saw.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Ukrainian of Defence Rustem Umerov today to discuss battlefield dynamics and U.S. security assistance to Ukraine," the American department noted.

US, UK discuss war in Ukraine in Strategic Dialogue format - Pentagon

It is noted that the parties also discussed planning for the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The meeting is expected to be held "early in the new year".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine spoke on Friday with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto. During the talks, the parties also discussed security assistance to Ukraine in 2025, including fitting the Armed Forces' brigades with weapons and equipment.

Photo: Umerov, Facebook