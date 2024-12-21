U.S. At UN: China Decisive Enabler Of Russia's War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The PRC's claims of their desire for peace in Ukraine are radically at odds with the actions of the Chinese side, which refrains from exerting its influence on Russia, feeds its defense industry, and offers cover for aggression.

The statement was made at a meeting of the UN Security Council by U.S. Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs Robert Wood, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"China's support for Russia is in clear contradiction to the principles of the UN Charter. China has said in this Council that and territorial integrity should be respected, but if China were serious about that, it would use its influence to stop Russia from violating Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the American diplomat emphasized.

In this regard, he pointed out that it is important to look not at Beijing's statements, but at real actions: "China continues to supply Russia's war industrial base with dual-use items, like bomb-making materials, machine parts, equipment and tools for weapons factories, technology powering drones and missiles."

Wood emphasized that Russia is using these Chinese products for attacks against Ukraine's civilians and infrastructure. Chinese companies have even helped develop and manufacture long-range drones for Russian forces. Therefore, Beijing, which continues these exports, "telegraphs tacit approval of Russia's war."

The U.S. diplomat went on to say that China is a decisive enabler of Russia's war against Ukraine and has refused to use its influence constructively, providing political cover for Russia, and echoing Kremlin propaganda to justify aggression. In addition, Beijing suggests that everyone ignore the UN Charter.

“If China truly wants a“peaceful resolution” to Russia's war against Ukraine, it must end its supply to Russia's war machine, impose sanctions on Russia, call on Russia to withdraw its troops, and lead the international community as a permanent member of this Council responsible for safeguarding the principles of the UN Charter,” the American diplomat concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, stated that Russia had launched at least 18 missile strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities before convening a Security Council meeting to discuss the situation of Ukraine.