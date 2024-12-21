Zelensky Wishes Usyk Victory In Rematch

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a call, President Volodymyr Zelensky wished world champion Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk victory in a rematch with British boxer Tyson Fury, which will take place on December 21 in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Zelensky posted a video of his conversation with the Ukrainian boxer on social media.

“In any case, we are keeping our fingers crossed for you. I really want a victory for Ukraine, and every victory you win cheers up and energizes Ukrainians. We are all big fans of your talent, courage, strength and success. All Ukrainians are one hundred percent on your side,” Zelensky said.

He also jokingly asked Usyk not to forget that the UK is our partner.

“Of course, Britain is helping Ukraine in the fight against Russia, we respect our partners, so when you beat Fury, don't be too strong... so they don't ban us from using StormShadow missiles,” the President joked.

In response, the Ukrainian boxer assured that it would be only about sports, and he also made a joke.

“If you need some physical strength in dealing with international partners, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, I'm always ready, throw geolocation,” Usyk said.

As reported, on Saturday, December 21, a heavyweight rematch between world champion Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and British boxer Tyson Fury will take place.

The fight will take place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, with the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Council (WBC) belts at stake.

In Ukraine, the rematch between Usyk and Fury will be broadcast by the MEGOGO media service. The evening of boxing, which will start at 18.00 Kyiv time, will be available to watch with Optimal, Sport, Maximum or MEGOPACK XL subscriptions.

