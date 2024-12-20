US Consulate In Bengaluru By January 2Nd Week: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 20 (IANS) The setting up of a US Consulate in Bengaluru in the second week of January 2025 would be a historic milestone for the city, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said as US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, finally announced the operations of the Consulate in the city.

Surya thanked the cooperation and efforts of Prime Narendra Modi in bringing the US Consulate to Bengaluru.

The opening of the Consulate marks the culmination of years of persistent efforts to address a long-standing demand from the citizens of Bengaluru, Surya said on Friday.

Expressing his gratitude, Surya said in a tweet,“This milestone wouldn't have been possible without the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the relentless support of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Their commitment to promoting Bengaluru's interests has ensured the fulfilment of this long-pending demand. I also thank US Ambassadors Kenneth Juster and Eric Garcetti for their unwavering support.”

The establishment of the Consulate is expected to simplify visa application processes for thousands of students, professionals, and entrepreneurs, enhance bilateral trade and collaboration, particularly in the tech and innovation sectors and strengthen Bengaluru's position as a global hub for commerce and technology, Surya stated.

Since taking office in 2019, Surya had pushed for the opening of the Consulate in Bengaluru, contributing 40 per cent of India's IT revenue and home to lakhs of tech professionals.

He had highlighted that the absence of a dedicated US Consulate in the city compelled thousands of residents to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for US visa-related services.

In November 2019, he wrote to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar emphasising Bengaluru's critical role in Indo-US ties. Surya highlighted that Bengaluru's 750 multinational companies, including 370 US-based firms, and the large number of students and entrepreneurs travelling to the US, made a compelling case for a consulate.

Dr Jaishankar's response during his Bengaluru visit in March 2023 reinforced the importance of the initiative. Calling it "a no-brainer and a compelling ask," he assured that the matter would be pursued during his next meeting with the then Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

Surya also raised the issue with then-US Ambassador to India, Dr. Kenneth Juster, in 2020, reiterating Bengaluru's pivotal role in strengthening US-India relations.

The breakthrough came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States in 2023, where he announced the establishment of a US Consulate in Bengaluru on a reciprocal basis. Since then, plans have been underway to finalise the location for the Consulate in Bengaluru. US Ambassador Eric Garcetti finally confirmed the consulate's January 2024 inauguration in a US-India Business Council meeting on Thursday.