Net Health Looks Ahead To 2025 With Continued Momentum As A Leading Health Tech Partner

Business wins, strategic collaborations, and renewed commitment to client partnership highlight a year of transformation

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net , a trusted source for specialized software solutions that empower restorative care providers across the continuum of care, is entering 2025 with impressive momentum driven by a year of transformative leadership. Through rebranding initiatives, partnerships and collaborations, and award recognitions, the company has redefined its organizational vision, advanced its mission to deliver impactful healthcare solutions, and solidified its position as a leader in the healthcare technology space.

"As we reflect on a year of growth, it's clear that Net Health is uniquely positioned to redefine how technology supports providers and patients," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "From initiating industry-shaping partnerships to delivering effective solutions to clients, our achievements in 2024 are a testament to our team's dedication. We're entering 2025 on a high note and remain focused on advancing the future of healthcare through collaboration and a relentless commitment to delivering better outcomes for providers."

Improving Clarity of Purpose:

In 2024, Net Health renamed its products to make it easier for clients and prospects to understand the solutions it offers. The change reintroduced familiar and trusted names; it reflects Net Health's commitment to supporting providers with offerings tailored to their unique needs. Changes include:



A return to trusted health tech names:



Net Health Optima replaced Therapy for Senior Living and Therapy for Skilled Nursing.



Net Health ReDoc replaced Therapy for Hospitals.



Net Health TherapySource replaced Therapy for Clinics.

Net Health WoundExpert replaced Wound Care. Tissue Analytics was unchanged.

Improved clarity:



FOTO Analytics replaced FOTO Patient Outcomes. Value-Based Care Solutions replaced PointRight, offering specialized software, analytics, and support to drive success in value-based care for skilled nursing facilities, states, and payers.

The company also unveiled an updated brand and website to more clearly define Net Health.

Building Partnerships:

Net Health continued to forge impactful partnerships and achieve significant milestones. Through collaborations with innovative companies and longstanding clients, Net Health found ways to drive progress in healthcare technology and service delivery.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration with

Tali:

Net Health announced a collaboration with Tali, enabling the company to offer ambient documentation directly inside its products. This collaboration will integrate Tali's advanced capabilities into select Net Health platforms, including Optima, ReDoc, TherapySource, and WoundExpert. While the partnership is in its early stages, it paves the way for introducing cutting-edge ambient documentation solutions, reinforcing the company's dedication to improving workflows and patient outcomes.

Data and AI Governance Plan Launched: Net Health introduced a comprehensive Data and AI Governance Plan to ensure the ethical, transparent, and secure use of data and AI technologies. This framework integrates data and AI governance, emphasizing data integrity, compliance with standards like GDPR and HIPAA, and alignment with ONC's DSI certification requirements. By fostering trust, mitigating risks, and driving operational excellence, this plan enhances the accuracy of AI-driven tools and supports better outcomes for Net Health's clients.

Accelerating Business Growth:

Net Health renewed and built vital client partnerships with many of the most important providers of restorative care by understanding how technology helps meet their ever-growing needs. Net Health products are built for reimbursement consistency, efficiency gains, and insights that lead to growth. Key wins in 2024 include:



Rock Valley Physical Therapy: Net Health TherapySource is now live across over 60 Rock Valley Physical Therapy locations, supporting over 400 users. This implementation highlights the collaboration and ability of Net Health's Product Management, Engineering, Client Success, and Implementation teams, delivering a seamless rollout and strong early results. The partnership with Rock Valley has already expanded, with 21st Century joining under the Rock Valley

MSA to use TherapySource as its core practice management platform. As part of the Midwest Therapy Network, this addition marks a new phase of growth, with Rock Valley's influence paving the way for broader TherapySource adoption among independent practices in the network.



Expanded Partnerships and Record-Breaking Bookings:

In 2024, the Net Health WoundExpert team achieved a record-breaking month in incremental sales bookings, including wins at notable local and regional hospitals. In addition, the Net Health Tissue Analytics team renewed and expanded its partnership with Intermountain Healthcare, securing a multi-year contract including eight additional hospitals and solidifying its position within a major healthcare network. The team also expanded its presence in post-acute care with new revenue through WoundExpert deployments.



State Medicaid

VBP Programs: The Value-Based Care Solutions team achieved a record-breaking October in new bookings for State Medicaid VBP programs in the Hospital and Primary Care settings. In 2024, Net Health Value-Based Care Solutions secured record-breaking new annual recurring revenue through contracts with managed care organizations.

Occupational Health Business Growth: In 2024, Occupational Health surpassed annual sales targets in year-to-date sales bookings, highlighting its success in delivering the technology customers need to be successful and underscoring its commitment to growth. This included numerous client expansions in both Employee Health and Occupational Medicine, strengthening our partnership with clients. The team also focused on migrations of clients to our hosting platform, providing the advantage of security and stability while lowering their total cost of ownership. Occupational Health is growing at a responsible pace that aligns with providing maximum value to clients.

Recognition of Excellence:

Net Health received several accolades that highlight its work in advancing wound assessment technology.



Merit Awards: Tissue Analytics was recognized with the Gold Award for Mobile Digital Health Resources in the 2024 Merit Awards , honoring excellence across industries.

SaaS Awards: Tissue Analytics was named a finalist for Best SaaS Healthcare Product in the 2024 SaaS Awards .

Strengthening Our Commitment to Clients:

Net Health's commitment to partnership gained momentum in 2024, helping to expand communications with clients and provide opportunities to influence the direction of product innovation. These initiatives include:



Net Health NEXT: The inaugural Net Health NEXT Client Conference highlighted technology that can better connect patients, payers, and providers; offered hands-on product training forums; and provided insight into what's to come for electronic health records (EHRs).



Client and Product Advisory Boards: Net Health sales and product leaders launched Client Advisory Boards and Product Advisory Boards to ensure active collaboration with clients. The boards are an opportunity to help shape product roadmaps and sales/implementation processes.

Coming Soon: In 2025, Net Health will host the second annual Net Health NEXT 2025 Client Conference in Austin, Texas, at The Line Hotel. The two-day event will feature industry insights, hands-on training, and discussions designed to empower practices and enhance patient care.

About Net Health



Net Health is a trusted source for more than 25,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care. Our specialized software solutions enable restorative care providers and their organizations to improve both patient outcomes and financial performance. Over 30 years of expertise in wound care and rehab therapy inform our electronic health record (EHR) software, patient engagement tools, and predictive analytics. Our technology platforms help administrators manage workflow, specialists engage with patients, and executives drive business growth. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners. Learn more at .



