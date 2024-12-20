Total Connect Electric Partnering With Total Connect Technology On Luxury Home

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Total Connect Electric of Pensacola is excited to be partnering with Total Connect on a luxury home project.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Total Connect Electric is excited to announce its partnership with Total Connect on an 8,000-square-foot luxury home project. This collaboration is meant to provide a seamless integration of advanced electrical and technology solutions for optimized entertainment in the home. Total Connect Electric, a trusted electrical installation company, is located at 1320 E. Olive Road Pensacola, FL 32514.

This comprehensive project is inspired by the homeowner's vision to create a space that prioritizes entertainment. It includes pre-wiring for full smart home automation, distributed audio into eight separate zones, seven discrete zones of video, security, motorized shades and drapes, CCTV, Wi-Fi, and networks. The homeowner will have control of nearly every aspect of their home with ease.

“We're proud of this project because it's a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation,” said Eric Ownby, Operations Manager at Total Connect Electric.“Getting to combine our electrical expertise with Total Connect Technology's smart home tech is giving us the chance to create a home that exemplifies modern luxury.”

With the homeowner's vision, Total Connect Electric is able to help design a space for entertainment to take the spotlight. From crystal-clear audio and video to the convenience of motorized features, the home will be tailored to meet the needs of a modern lifestyle while prioritizing electrical safety.

The team at Total Connect Electric is committed to delivering their best in this project. They want their partnership with Total Connect Technology to be an example of the high-quality solutions they provide to enhance people's lives.

Total Connect Electric is a local leader in residential electrical services and commercial projects. From whole-home remodels to soffit lighting, the team is ready to deliver exceptional customer service and knowledgeable work. For more information about their services, call (850) 750-2018 or visit their website at .

