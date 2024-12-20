Dole Food Company U.S. Headquarters To Relocate To One South In Uptown Charlotte

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HNTB also renews lease, adding to increased office activity at Trade & Tryon

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Dec. 20, 2024) – One South ownership is pleased to announce a major update to its Uptown Charlotte office building as it becomes the new home of Dole 's U.S. headquarters. Dole signed an 11-year lease for 22,645 square feet at One South, the 40-story Class-A office tower located at Trade & Tryon in Uptown Charlotte.In 2019, Dole made a major move when they relocated their main U.S. office and core functions to Uptown Charlotte from Westlake Village, Calif. Their Uptown offices house senior-level executives as well as various critical departments including legal, human resources, marketing and sales. Dole will relocate from another Uptown office building to One South in summer 2025. The move will allow the company to continue its growth and contribution to Uptown's economic development while providing its current and future employees with a modern, fully amenitized workplace experience that facilitates greater collaboration in a vibrant and innovative environment. Brian Brtalik, Mike Dempsey and Taylor Clayton of Foundry Commercial represented Dole. Rhea Greene, John Hannon, and Tim Arnold with Trinity Partners represented One South.“Our move to One South in Uptown Charlotte marks an exciting step forward for Dole and our Charlotte team,” said William Goldfield, Director of Corporate Communications at Dole.“This new space will bring us together in a way that strengthens our company culture, while offering upgraded amenities and a modern environment designed to support our continued growth. Remaining in Uptown reflects our commitment to being part of Charlotte's energetic community and providing a workspace that inspires and excites our team.”In addition, infrastructure design firm HNTB renewed its lease and will be relocating its office within the One South building for 9,739 square feet. For more than a century, HNTB has helped connect people and places by designing and advancing transportation infrastructure through responsive, innovative solutions. Kimberly Rodgers Tommy Beecher of Savills represented HNTB.“One South has benefited from 2024's uptick in leasing activity as a result of Ownership's investment that delivered a differentiated product that's capturing the attention of new and existing firms in Charlotte.” said Rhea Greene, Managing Partner at Trinity Partners.“The hospitality-forward approach, from the lobby to the amenity floor to One Athletics , leaves a lasting impression that resonates with companies looking to elevate their brand and recruit top talent.”The announcement follows One South's recent announcements of more than 70,000 square feet of office leases, including Shumaker, Robert Half, Protiviti, Huntington National Bank and The Siegfried Group, as well as restaurants Krazy Curry and Ace No. 3.Three, One South's 22,000-square-foot tenant amenity, sets a new standard for office amenities in Charlotte. Designed by Gensler and managed by Onsite, the $7 million renovation of the entire third floor provides an unmatched, fully staffed tenant experience, including made-to-order coffee, food and cocktails in the Café; gaming and golf simulator rooms; and a world-class conference and event center that fits up to 120 people. One of Three's most unique features is a retractable glass wall creating an indoor/outdoor terrace overlooking Trade and Tryon.Earlier this year, One South reopened the former Charlotte Athletic Club as One Athletics following a $2 million transformation of the 30,000-square-foot facility. High-end upgrades included the first pickleball court inside the I-277 loop, a completely refinished basketball court, modernized locker rooms, updated Functional Training Zone, luxury finishes, state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, and programming with boutique classes including yoga, Pilates and strength training, as well as personal training and digital content to enhance the wellness experience, all managed through the One Athletics app. One South tenants receive highly discounted membership rates at One Athletics, adding to the appeal for new and renewing tenants.For updates on One South and leasing information, please visit .###ABOUT ONE SOUTHOne South on the Plaza is a 40-story Class-A office tower is perfectly situated at Trade & Tryon in uptown Charlotte and known as the center of the city's business and office activity. Since 2015, a total of $100 million has been spent to renovate the building's lobby, plaza, and exterior façade, including new street-level retail (home to Eddie V's, Tupelo Honey, and Devon & Blakely). One South totals about 850,000 square feet of office across 40 floors with an average floorplate size of 23,000 square feet.Three, One South's crown jewel amenity level, encompasses the entirety of the third floor and provides an unmatched tenant experience with full-service programming and a retractable glass wall overlooking the heart of the city at Trade & Tryon. The building's plaza connects to uptown's Overstreet Mall, and includes popular retailers like Walgreens, Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A. Current office tenants include Optomi, SCOR Global Life Americas, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, Ridgemont Equity Partners, William Blair & Company and Industrious.ABOUT DOLEFounded in 1851, Dole produces and markets a worldwide line of fresh produce. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Dole operates in more than 70 countries and employs, on average, 20,000 full-time, regular employees and 7,000 full-time seasonal or temporary employees, worldwide. Dole is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit with revenues of approximately $2.5 billion.ABOUT TRINITY PARTNERSTrinity Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm serving corporate users and institutional owners throughout the United States, with service lines ranging from landlord representation and occupier services to property management and investment sales. They are known for their entrepreneurial spirit, best-in-class performance, and respected team of commercial real estate professionals, who are directly responsible for the company's success and collaborative culture. The firm currently leases and/or manages over 40 million square feet of office, industrial, mixed-use, and retail space across the region through their five offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at trinity-partners.

