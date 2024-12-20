Mike Cubberly, Former GTM Leader At Verkada And Glencoco, Launches Bottle Rocket Growth To Empower Startups

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mike Cubberly Launches Bottle Rocket Growth to Empower Startups

- Mike CubberlyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Cubberly, a seasoned veteran in the startup ecosystem with over a decade of experience building high-performing teams and innovative products in B2B tech, is proud to announce the launch of his new website, bottlerocketgrowth. This milestone marks a new chapter in Cubberly's mission to empower early-stage and Series A startups with tailored strategies to help refine or launch their early GTM efforts.Based in Chicago, Cubberly founded Bottle Rocket Growth (BRG) in 2024 to address the unique challenges startups face. Having worked in the startup world for years, Cubberly brings a proven track record of success, including roles where he built and scaled GTM teams, driving hundreds of millions in sales pipeline. With BRG, he aims to translate his expertise into actionable solutions for emerging companies looking to grow quickly and sustainably.“The startup journey is thrilling, but it's also fraught with challenges,” said Cubberly.“Bottle Rocket Growth was created to be the launchpad for early-stage companies looking to refine or build out their initial market strategies, optimize their messaging, and build scalable, repeatable processes for success.”The website provides comprehensive information about BRG's offerings, including:Command Center: High-level GTM consulting focused on Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) refinement, messaging optimization, and solving key growth roadblocks.Launch Pad: Hands-on support for contact list building, sales messaging, and GTM coaching for ICs, leaders, and technical founders.Custom Engagements: Tailored solutions for recruiting, training, and developing top-of-funnel teams, including fractional SDR support.Cubberly's professional journey is also chronicled on LinkedIn and mikecubberly, where his clients and collaborators have consistently praised his ability to bridge the gap between strategy and execution. At Verkada, he pioneered and led the Marketing Development Representative (MDR) team - a demand-generation-driven top-of-funnel organization that both cultivated the next generation of sales talent and drove hundreds of millions in pipeline during his tenure, fueling Verkada's rapid growth.Inspired by their work at Verkada, a former colleague launched Glencoco, an SDR marketplace, where Cubberly initially joined to help build out the user base. Over time, he transitioned to focus on customer success, where he developed and led the processes and team, driving the company's growth and operational scalability. This experience further refined his expertise in helping startups build repeatable systems that deliver results.He currently advises SaaS companies like Airscale - a lead generation platform - as well as early-stage startups, including several Y-Combinator organizations, both launched and in stealth, helping them build and execute go-to-market strategies that drive early results and lay the foundation for sustainable growth.With the launch of bottlerocketgrowth, Cubberly invites startups, founders, and investors to explore how BRG can help them achieve liftoff. Whether through hands-on execution or strategic advisory, Bottle Rocket Growth is positioned to be a trusted partner. In the fast-paced world of tech innovation, BRG is here to help startups achieve liftoff.For more information, visit bottlerocketgrowth or contact Mike Cubberly directly at ....

