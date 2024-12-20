Hoag Achieves Highest Nursing Credential With Prestigious Magnet® With Distinction Recognition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag has attained its fifth Magnet® recognition for continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. Different this year, Hoag achieved the American Nurse Credentialing Center's (ANCC) new Magnet with Distinction, a recently created recognition to distinguish organizations that not only meet but exceed the rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

As one of 18 institutions nationwide and the only in Southern California to have achieved Magnet with Distinction, Hoag joins a small group of healthcare organizations that have earned this elite credential of nursing quality and confidence. For patients, this credential identifies organizations with satisfied nurses and safe, high-quality care.

"The process of being considered for a Magnet with Distinction recognition is rigorous, and it speaks volumes of our incredible nurses and our entire team to have been designated with this prestigious honor," said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. "This is a remarkable achievement, one that reflects Hoag's deep commitment and shared values that drive us to deliver exceptional care to our community."

Hoag first received Magnet designation in 2005. Receiving Magnet recognition for the fifth time is a great achievement for Hoag as it continues to proudly belong to the global community of Magnet organizations - a select group of 601 health care organizations out of nearly 6,120 U.S. health care organizations, and one of 39 in California.

"Magnet recognition has set a higher standard for patient care and serves as a continuous source of inspiration for our team," said Rick Martin, Ed.D, MSN, RN, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer of Hoag. "Our commitment to excellence in patient care is at the heart of everything we do. Earning this designation for the fifth time demonstrates how we continue to uphold these standards for our community."

Magnet recognition has been shown to provide:



higher patient satisfaction;

better patient outcomes;

higher job satisfaction among nurses; and improved recruitment and retention of high-quality nurses.

Health care organizations must reapply for Magnet with Distinction recognition every four years. The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. Through this research-driven framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization's nursing excellence.

Hoag's nationally renowned nursing services have been generously supported by philanthropy, most significantly from the Argyros family, who have donated more than $32 million to support continuing education for nurses. Establishing the Julia Argyros Center for Nursing Excellence, the family's ongoing philanthropic support has provided scholarships to thousands of Hoag nurses. As a result, 88% of Hoag nurses have received their Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) degrees, and many have gone on to receive advanced degrees.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 16 urgent care facilities, 11 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer , digestive health , heart and vascular , neurosciences , spine , women's health , and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag .

